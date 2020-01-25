Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Richard Hoyer. View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - New Iberia 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Rosary 7:00 PM Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Funeral service 10:30 AM Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be conducted for Janet Richard Hoyer, 83 at 10:30 a.m. on Tues., January 28, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Ed Degeyter officiating. Burial will follow at the Holy Family Mausoleum. Visitation will be on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and the Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tues., Jan. 28, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Hoyer passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center. She was a retired Educator having taught for 29 years at Live Oak Elementary, North Street Elementary, Mount Carmel Elementary and at Catholic High School. She was a parishioner at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Kappa Kappa Iota, Iberia Parish Teachers Association and Louisiana Retired Teachers Association. She is survived by her sons, Mark Frederick Hoyer of Houston, TX and Kirk Michael Hoyer and his wife Qui of Miramar Beach, FL; her brother, Rev. Gus "Sonny" Richard, Jr. and his wife Alice of Fleming Island, FL; her nephews, Guy Richard and Jeffery Richard and her niece, Kimberly Lemasters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick "Fred" Hoyer; her father, August "Gus" Richard, Sr. and her mother, Irene Porche Richard. Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Hoyer, Kirk Hoyer, Jeffery Richard, Brian Broussard, Jimmy Abadie and Bill Arbuckle.

