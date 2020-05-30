Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Janette M. Collins, 71, who passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Carl J. Sonnier, Senior Pastor at St. Peter Baptist Church in Lafayette, will officiate the ceremony. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. at Walters Funeral Home. Mrs. Collins is survived by her daughter, Dr. Michelle Collins-Austin (Dr. Kenneth Austin); her sisters, Saundra Watkins (Craig), Edna Collier (Mike), Annette McClanahan, Patricia Hooper (Ivory), and Sonya Broussard; two brothers, David Harris (Wanda), and James Douglas Harris; four grandchildren, Pamela Smith, Amber Austin, Kenneth Michael Austin, and Jasney Combs; one great-grandchild, Serenity Martin; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Placide Michael Collins to whom she was married for 23 years; her parents, Girtha Lee and James Harris; three sisters, Opal Smith, Alice Faye Harris, and Juanita Flippen; and three brothers, Milton Harris, Reuben Harris, and Terry Harris. Janette Marie Harris was born in Many, LA on May 17, 1949 to Girtha Lee Sweet Harris and James Harris. After completing Many High School, she went on to Grambling University where she studied Business. There she met and fell in love with Placide Michael Collins and they were married on July 24, 1971. Janette later realized her passion was nursing, and went on to work 30 years in Lafayette, Louisiana at Lafayette Guesthouse and Cornerstone Village Retirement. She took great pride in the quality of her work and the care of her patients. A faithful member of St. Peter Baptist Church in Lafayette for many years, Janette was a member of the choir and in the Ladies' Auxiliary. She also held membership in the Order of the Eastern Star and the National Nurses Association. After moving to Ft. Wayne, Indiana, she became a dedicated member of Greater Progressive Baptist Church for the last several years. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, traveling, volunteering with her church, and caring for her children. She tried to fully embrace life and was a very caring person. She was generous to everyone she met, and would give you her last… She was a mother to anyone who would accept her advice and loving care. Janette loved family and this made her most happy. She will be missed beyond words by family and friends. Heaven has a mothering angel who is ready to go to work! Pallbearers are Dr. Kenneth Austin, Kenneth Michael Austin, Caleb Sigue, Chandler Sigue, Taryn Joseph Collins, and Erick Collins. Instructions for viewing the live-stream of the service will be posted on Janette Collins' obituary page at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.