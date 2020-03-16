Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Bodin Andrus. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Martin & Castille Funeral Home (private hour for the elderly/immune-compromised) 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM St. Mary Mother of the Church Service 9:45 AM St. Mary Mother of the Church Lafayette , LA View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Mary Mother of the Church Lafayette , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Mother of the Church in Lafayette for Janice Bodin Andrus, who died on Sunday, March 15 at her residence in Lafayette, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 17 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., including a private hour from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for the elderly or immune-compromised at risk due to the current health crisis. A rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Martin & Castille Funeral Home on St. Landry Street. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at St. Mary Mother of the Church at 8:00 a.m. with a eulogy beginning at 9:45 a.m. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. Reverend Cedric Sonnier, Pastor of St. Mary Mother of the Church in Lafayette, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass. Survivors include her husband, Joseph L. "J.L." Andrus, Jr., son Joseph L. "Jay" Andrus, III and wife Melodie of Lafayette, Louisiana, daughters Melanie Andrus Lopresto and husband Greg of Houston, Texas and Meg Chase and husband Jay of Lafayette, Louisiana; her brother, Glenn C. Bodin and wife Peggy of Yukon, Oklahoma, and sisters, Aline and husband Denis Bodin of Baldwin, Louisiana and Nancy Shinn of Clear Lake, Texas. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Eustis Bodin, mother Jessie Mae Hebert and sister June R. Robicheaux. A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of her life, Janice was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother of seven grandchildren. As a breast cancer survivor of more than 40 years, she helped minister to hundreds of people through Reach to Recovery where she shared her experiences with breast cancer to help them in their recovery. In her visits with close friends and family, she also shared her faith and provided each of them with an Immaculate Heart of Mary medal as a reminder to trust in their faith to overcome cancer. She also participated in the Altar Society and was an active participant in the Adoration at St. Mary Mother of the Church. She and her loving husband of 53 years enjoyed a very full life together and were rarely apart. They enjoyed boating and were active participants in the Acadiana Power Squadron. As a couple, they explored the United States and enjoyed many trips traveling in their recreational vehicle. Later in life, she enjoyed exercising at Red's with her husband every day. Pallbearers will be Jacob Lopresto, Joseph Chase, Christopher Chase, Nicholas Chase, Paul Hebert, and Eric Robicheaux. Honorary Pallbearers will be Greg Robicheaux and Joseph Andrus, IV. Giftbearers will be her grandchildren, Grace Andrus, Caroline Andrus, and Joseph Andrus, IV. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Andrus family to her doctors and caregivers. 