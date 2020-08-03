Funeral services will be held for Janice Wade Pratt on Thursday August 6 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Lafayette. She passed away Saturday evening August 1 at her residence in Lafayette surrounded by her loving family. The family requests that visitation be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home on Bertrand Drive on Wednesday August 6 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Thursday from 9 am until 11:00 am. Funeral services will follow at Asbury at 11:30. Rev John Cannon will conduct the services. Internment will take place at Fountain Memorial Garden Cemetery. Janice was employed by the Lafayette Parish School System where she served as a teacher and assistant principal for 30+ years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, camping, but her passion was the game of tennis which she played competitively until the age of 82. Janice a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Lucien Wade and the former Hilda Vidrine. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Mackie Pratt; children Douglas Pratt and wife, Chris, David Pratt and wife Charlene, and Paula Pratt; grandchildren Jason Pratt, Eric Pratt, David Pratt Jr,, Hunter Pratt, and Ryan Rapuana, great-grandchildren Camryn Godeaux, Jenna Pratt, and Jackson Pratt, and her sister Elizabeth Tittle. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Sally Jo Butler. Pallbearers will be her sons and grandsons. Heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Pratt Family to Right At Home Healthcare, Hospice of Acadiana, and her best friend/tennis partner, Pearl Garcia.

