Ms. Janie Bordeaux passed to her eternal reward on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the home of her identical twin sister, Gloria Bordeaux Knapp. Janie was born February 15, 1940 to John Bordeaux and Mabel Bacqué Bordeaux of Milton, Louisiana. She was the granddaughter of Henri Bacqué and Anna Broussard of Maurice and Julien Bordeaux and Espasie Broussard of Milton. Janie was preceded in death by her father, John Bordeaux, her mother, Mabel Bacqué Bordeaux, and her brother, Louis Ferdinand Bordeaux, MD. She is survived by her identical twin sister, Gloria Bordeaux Knapp, of Milton, La. and her brother, Fr. Henry Bordeaux, OCD of San Antonio, TX. She was especially close to her nieces and nephew, and their families, and was an instrumental part of their lives. Ms. Bordeaux grew up in Milton, Louisiana. She attended and was a graduate of Milton High School, University of Southwestern Louisiana School of Nursing, and Charity Hospital School of Anesthesia. She practiced anesthesia for 30 years in the New Orleans and Lafayette areas. Janie lived a life of profound charity. She selflessly gave of her time, talents, spiritual gifts and wisdom to all she met. She had a deep passion for her Catholic Faith which she shared with loved ones and strangers alike. She had an unwavering passion for the suffering, volunteering as a Eucharistic Minister and with Hospice of Acadiana. Her love for her Lord, Jesus Christ, was evident in every conversation she had, every decision she made and in each day of her life. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will continue on Saturday from 8:00 AM until time of services. The Rosary and The Chaplet of Divine Mercy will be recited on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Martin and Castille Funeral Home on 600 E. Farrell Rd. Lafayette. The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Youngsville on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Friends and family will be received immediately following the interment at St. Joseph Life Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made and are greatly appreciated: Carmelite Fathers 906 Kentucky Ave., San Antonio, TX 78201 or Hospice of Acadiana, Inc. 2600 Johnston, Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA. 70503. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Bordeaux family to Hospice of Acadiana, Father Ambrose Akalawu, CSSp, and the staff of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Milton and all family and friends. 