Service Information

January 25, 1951 – September 15, 2019 - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro, Louisiana, for Janis Barry Coussan, age 68, who passed away on September 15, 2019 at her residence, with her family and friends by her side, after waging a courageous battle against ALS. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Mausoleum in St. Peter Cemetery in Carencro. Reverend Bill Melancon, pastor of St. Rita Catholic Church in Catahoula, Louisiana, will be the celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral service. Lectors at the funeral will be Kara Kazokowski and Lisa Martin. Gift bearers will be Ashley Sexton, Kristen Barry, Caroline Barry and Catherine Fabre. Vocalist will be Charlotte Jagneaux accompanied by Phyllis Simar. Musical selections will be Ave Maria, Amazing Grace, Let There Be Peace on Earth, Noble et Sainte Patronne, Prayer of St. Francis, How Great Thou Art, and One Bread, One Body. Jan, as she was known, was a native of Church Point and a resident of Carencro. She graduated from Church Point High School in 1969 and received her Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics Education from the University of Southwestern Louisiana, or USL, in 1973, and her Master's Degree, also from USL, in 1985. After graduating from college, Jan was employed as a teacher with the St. Tammany Parish School System for three years, after which time she worked for the Florida Citrus Commission. Jan began her career with the Louisiana State University Agriculture Center in 1980 as a temporary extension agent for St. Landry Parish. In 1981 she was transferred to Lafayette Parish as a full time L.S.U. AgCenter agent and home economist, where she served as a 4-H Youth Development agent for 26 years. In this role, Jan touched the lives of thousands of students across Acadiana. For the last seven years of her career, she worked with the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, or EFNEP, within the LSU AgCenter, to empower and educate adults about nutrition in Lafayette and surrounding parishes. During her tenure with the AgCenter, she was a member of the professional organization Louisiana Extension Association for Family and Consumer Sciences, or LEAFCS. After 33 years of service, she retired from the LSU AgCenter in 2014. After retiring, Jan became a member of the Louisiana Volunteers for Family and Community, or LVFC, and a member of Les Femmes de Sud, an organization within LVFC. Jan was a parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro. She was a member of the Bonne Mort Society and was also an active member of the St. Anne Society, serving as the Society's recording secretary for approximately 16 years. Jan enjoyed sewing, crocheting, day trips and traveling with her family and friends within the U.S. Her warm smile, gentle demeanor and kind heart will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her loving husband of 37 years, Luke Coussan of Carencro; her two sons, Paul Coussan of Washington, D.C., and Luke "Joe" Coussan, Jr. of Baton Rouge; two brothers, David Barry and his wife, Robin, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and Steven Barry and his wife, Nicea, of New Orleans; one sister, Lynne Barry of Church Point; and five nieces and one nephew. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter A. Barry, Jr. and Lillian Lavergne Barry of Church Point. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro, led by Reverend David Rozas, immediately followed by a eulogy. The family requests visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be William Barry, Glenn Lanclos, Marshall Martin, Robley Richard, Charles Smith, and John Sonnier. Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Dunckelman, Michael Gillis, and Jonathan LeJune. The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses and therapists who provided professional medical help and guidance, and the numerous caregivers who provided comfort and care to Jan throughout her illness. The family wishes to thank Dr. Leo Dealvare and the staff of the Lourdes ALS Clinic, Dr. Richard B. Feucht and his staff, as well as the staffs of Nursing Specialties and Amedisys Hospice Care for the care given to Jan during her illness. Melancon Funeral Home-Evangeline Memorial Gardens, located at 4117 N. University Avenue in Carencro, is in charge of arrangements. 