Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 17, 2020, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Jarrell Lee Stevens, 82, who passed away on February 12, 2020. Reverend Larry Baldridge will conduct the funeral services. Jerry was a U. S. Navy Veteran. Mr. Stevens, a resident of Breaux Bridge, was the son of the late Herbert Stevens and the former Duffy Nugent. He is survived by his wife, Agnes Stevens; three children, Dan R. Stevens, Jerri Lyne Landry, and Rhonda M. Arabie; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and three brothers, Jack Stevens, Robert Stevens and Bill Stevens. He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Jeremy Landry, and his sister, Dorothy Worley. Personal condolences may be sent to the Stevens family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020