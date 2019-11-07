Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Javen Edward LeBlanc. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-407-1907 Send Flowers Obituary

The LeBlanc family announces with great sadness the passing of their only son Javen Edward LeBlanc, 32 years of age. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas. Interment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery #2 in Breaux Bridge. Pastors Allen Spence and Pastor E.W. Reeves both of First United Pentecostal Church will officiate at the services. Musical selections will be provided by Sister Rhoda Spece and Sister Catherine Setliff. The songs will be Amazing Grace, The Old Rugged Cross, I can Only Imagine and Peace Peace. Javen's joy was his children! He loved his family and loved the outdoors! His passion was snowboarding in Colorado! He loved riding bikes and being with his children. He was a pipe welder by trade and has worked in many states and islands. He has been in St. Croix these past few months and fell ill suddenly upon his passing. He is survived by his parents, Carl LeBlanc and Terrie LeBlanc; two sisters, Jolie Poirier and Jandy Creduer; Javen's two children, son, Jaxson LeBlanc (eleven years old) and daughter, Natalie LeBlanc (nine years old); his grandfather, Norbert (Sonny) LeBlanc; and grandmother, Joyce LeBlanc. He leaves behind many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and so many friends. He will certainly be missed by many who knew him. The family requests visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be his cousins, Tyler Thompson, Tanner Thompson, Blake LeBlanc, Bronson LeBlanc and his two best friends, Zachery Meaux and Kelly Primeaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Louis Brayden Comeaux and Trevor Thompson.

