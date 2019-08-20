Funeral Services will be conducted for Jaxon Chevalier on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 2:00 PM at David Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chris Reis. Interment will be held at a later date. The family requested visitation to be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of service at 2:00 PM. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 12:00 PM. Jaxon Chevalier, age 2, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Women's and Children's Hospital in Lafayette. Jaxon was born on November 5, 2016, to Luis and Gina Migues Chevalier, a native of New Iberia and lifelong resident.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2019