Je'Paul "Bubba" Stryzewski
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville for Je'Paul "Bubba" Stryzewski, age 19, who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at his residence in Arnaudville. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. Je'Paul was born in Opelousas and grew up throughout St. Landry Parish. In his younger years, he loved to fish, play football, draw and play video games. He graduated from YCP in 2017. During his young adult life, he enjoyed hanging out with friends, playing video games, music, being outdoors and spending time with his nieces, Aislynn Mertens, Adeline Cummings and Aria Harris. Je'Paul was a strong-willed young man who had carried a sweet and loving side with him. He was very special to his family and loved ones. Survivors include Cherished and beloved son of Matthew Stryzewski and Tina Arnaud Brocato and her husband, Michael. Loving brother of Taylor Stryzewski, Amber and Cailtlin Scandridge, and Christian Linden; Adored grandson of Joe Mell Richard and the late Wilton Arnaud, Lee and Gail Stryzewski and Leroy Richard; and nephew of Wilton Arnaud, Jr. and his wife, Rachel and Richard Stryzewski and his wife, Monica. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
