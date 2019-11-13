Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Bernon "J.B." Dronet. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Jean Bernon "J. B." Dronet, 93, who died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:28 a.m. at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley. Fr. Mikel Polson, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited Thursday at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. Mr. Dronet attended Kaplan High School and graduated in May of 1942. He attended SLI (ULL) for 2 years then joined the US Army and served in the European Theater from 1944 to 1946. Upon his discharge from the Army he returned to SLI and graduated May 31, 1948 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. After receiving his bachelor's degree, he joined Supreme Rice Mill on July 1, 1948 and worked until his retirement in 1996. His greatest joy was spending time with family at cookouts and many travel destinations. Mr. Dronet is survived by three daughters, Anna Dronet Comeaux and her companion Jim Dorotics of Jennings, Barbara Dronet and her companion Craig Guillory of Lafayette, Alberta Dronet John and her husband Lee John, III of Crowley; four sons, Michael Dronet and his wife Sheila Richard Dronet of Crowley, Timothy Dronet and his wife Lisa LaBiche Dronet of New Iberia, Gregory Dronet and his wife Jenny McDonald Dronet of Cankton, Charles Dronet and his wife Carla Courville Dronet of Lafayette; two brothers, Whitney Dronet of Kaplan, Alcee Paul Dronet, Jr. and his wife June of Judice; 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Mae Marceaux Dronet; his parents, Alcee and Marie Mire Dronet; daughter, Rita Dronet Allen; granddaughter, Sherice Noel Dronet; son-in-law, Johnny Comeaux; 6 sisters, Yvonne D. Sharbonneau, Laura D. Simon, Elita D. Cormier, Inez D. Roussel, Marie D. Mire and Winnie D. Mire; 2 brothers, Theodore and Ednor Dronet. Pallbearers will be Wade Comeaux, Kyle Comeaux, Jeremy Dronet, T. J. Dronet, Charles Dronet, Jr and Tom Allen. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 224 West 5th St, Crowley, LA 70526 or Grace Hospice, 217 Rue Louis XIV #100, Lafayette, LA 70508. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Jean Bernon "J. B." Dronet, 93, who died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:28 a.m. at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley. Fr. Pallbearers will be Wade Comeaux, Kyle Comeaux, Jeremy Dronet, T. J. Dronet, Charles Dronet, Jr and Tom Allen. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 224 West 5th St, Crowley, LA 70526 or Grace Hospice, 217 Rue Louis XIV #100, Lafayette, LA 70508. 