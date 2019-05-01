Guest Book View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church for Jean Chester Breaux, Jr., 68, who passed away on April 30, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. The Very Reverend Chester Arceneaux, VF, Rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral service, with George Jourdan serving as Deacon. Reading from sacred scripture will be Carolyn Jourdan and Dianne Hebert. Gift bearers will be Anne Marie Mouton and Mary Margaret Billeaud. A private inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette at a later date. Jean, a lifelong resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late J. Chester Breaux, Sr. and the former Anne Marie Broussard. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sissy Breaux; his sons, Stephen P. Breaux and John B. Darbonne, IV; his sisters, Carolyn Jourdan (George) and Claire Billeaud (Buddy); and his brother Dr. Carl Breaux (Monica). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Dawson R. Darbonne and Aedan R. Darbonne; his nieces, Dianne Hebert, Anne Marie Mouton, Mary Margaret Billeaud; his nephews, David Breaux and Robert Billeaud; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his nephew, Brian F. Jourdan. Jean graduated from Cathedral-Carmel High School in 1969, and from USL with a degree in accounting in 1973. He earned his Juris Doctorate from LSU Law School in 1976, and his LLM in taxation in 1977 from Georgetown University. While in law school, Jean studied for and passed his CPA exam in 1975. Jean returned to Lafayette in 1977 to practice law, forming Jean C. Breaux, Jr. and Associates, APLC, in 1977. He specialized in Estate Planning, Probate and Taxation for the past 42 years, helping clients with preparation of wills, probate and estate planning needs. Jean was a well-respected attorney, earning the highest possible rating, AV, with Martindale Hubbell, an honor bestowed by his peers in the legal community. Jean was a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association, the Lafayette Bar Association, and the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home on Bertrand Dr. on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 PM, and from 9:00 AM until time of services on Saturday, May 4. Pallbearers will be Dr. Carl Breaux, Robert E. "Buddy" Billeaud, Jr., Kevin Hebert, David Breaux, Dennis Mouton and Robert E. Billeaud, III. The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Cain and Nurse-Practitioner Allison Bertrand of Lafayette, and the doctors, nurses and support staff of the Leukemia Center at M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston, TX. Memorial contributions in Mr. Breaux's name can be made to the B.J. Jourdan Memorial Scholarship Fund at St. Thomas More High School. Personal condolences to the Breaux family are welcome at Gift bearers will be Anne Marie Mouton and Mary Margaret Billeaud. A private inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette at a later date. Jean, a lifelong resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late J. Chester Breaux, Sr. and the former Anne Marie Broussard. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sissy Breaux; his sons, Stephen P. Breaux and John B. Darbonne, IV; his sisters, Carolyn Jourdan (George) and Claire Billeaud (Buddy); and his brother Dr. Carl Breaux (Monica). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Dawson R. Darbonne and Aedan R. Darbonne; his nieces, Dianne Hebert, Anne Marie Mouton, Mary Margaret Billeaud; his nephews, David Breaux and Robert Billeaud; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his nephew, Brian F. Jourdan. Jean graduated from Cathedral-Carmel High School in 1969, and from USL with a degree in accounting in 1973. He earned his Juris Doctorate from LSU Law School in 1976, and his LLM in taxation in 1977 from Georgetown University. While in law school, Jean studied for and passed his CPA exam in 1975. Jean returned to Lafayette in 1977 to practice law, forming Jean C. Breaux, Jr. and Associates, APLC, in 1977. He specialized in Estate Planning, Probate and Taxation for the past 42 years, helping clients with preparation of wills, probate and estate planning needs. Jean was a well-respected attorney, earning the highest possible rating, AV, with Martindale Hubbell, an honor bestowed by his peers in the legal community. Jean was a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association, the Lafayette Bar Association, and the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home on Bertrand Dr. on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 PM, and from 9:00 AM until time of services on Saturday, May 4. www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home at 1011 Bertrand Drive in Lafayette, LA, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 1 to May 4, 2019 