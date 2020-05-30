Jean Claire Barlow Wattigny was born on November 15, 1944 and died on April 18, 2020. She was the daughter of Jeanne Moron Barlow and Willard H. Barlow and the sister of Francis Paul Barlow, all of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gerard Bernard Wattigny, daughters Jeanne Louise Judice, Celia Claire Wattigny and Caroline Clelie Wattigny. Her grandchildren, Jeanne Frances Schenk, Gerard Penn Schenk and Carmen Claire Wattigny. Jean was an English teacher and Artist. She was a graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy, USL and attended graduate school at LSU. Jean's hobbies were painting, reading, collecting antiques, traveling, visiting with friends and spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Jean shared her life with treasured friends whom she credits with helping her walk through the Cancer diagnosis and with any struggles that came with the illness. Jean would like to thank her wonderful Doctor, James B. Falterman, Jr. as well as his energetic staff, the administration and nurses of Grace Hospice, her cousin Dr. Gene Beyt, and all the many friends and family that supported and cared for her. A memorial gathering will be held for family and friends at a later date at Antique Roseville. Jean would love for you to consider a donation in her name to Grace Hospice and Palliative Care, 217 Rue Louis XIV #100, Lafayette, LA 70508 or The ARC of St. Martin, 500 Lelia St, St. Martinville, LA 70582.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store