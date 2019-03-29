Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Marie Gesch. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Jean Marie Gesch, age 87, the former Jean Marie Mees, who passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Interment will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Lafayette. Mrs. Gesch was a native of San Angelo, TX and a resident of Carencro, LA for most of her life. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah's Witnesses in Lafayette. Mrs. Gesch had a green thumb and enjoyed being outdoors, working in her garden and watching the hummingbirds. She loved flowers, especially roses, hibiscus and gardenias and was great at identifying plants. Survivors include two sons, Homer "Bill" Gesch Jr. of Carencro and Hugo "Hugh" Gesch and his wife, Ysis, of Katy, TX; four daughters, Cyndi McGinn and her husband, Larry Sr., of Crowley, Pam Gesch of Carencro, Pattie Watts of Lafayette and Jeanise Baldwin and her husband, Barry Sr., of Lafayette; fifteen grandchildren, Andrew Gesch, Jason Gesch, Amber Olivier, Gabriel Gesch, Emmaluna Gesch, Chris McGehee, Jennifer Babineaux, Korie Ardoin, Larry Lee McGinn Jr., Angela Harrington, Bryan Arnaud, Michael Watts, Barry Baldwin Jr., and Jamie Richard; twenty-six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Roger Mees and his wife, Sue, of Round Rock, TX; and two sisters, Marjorie "Margie" Dillard and her husband, Richard, of San Angelo, TX and LaVergne Futrell of Abilene, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Gesch Sr.; her parents, Hugo Andrew Mees and the former, Irene Marie Kleypas; one granddaughter, Krystal McGinn; three brothers, Dennis Mees and his wife, Delores, Lynwood Mees and his wife, Ruth, and infant Hugo John Mees; and two sisters, Celestine "Sis" Strube and her husband, Gilbert, and Almola Mees. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Saturday and will continue from 10:00 a.m. Sunday until service time on Sunday.

