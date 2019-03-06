Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean McGregor Lindsay Berry. View Sign

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March10, 2019 at Trinity Anglican Church for Jean McGregor Lindsay Berry, 99, who died peacefully at her home in Lafayette on Sunday 3 March 2019. Her ashes will be buried in the Ruby Cemetery in Ruby, SC. This final resting place is across the street from her maternal grandmother's house, where she was born on 13 July 1919. Jean is survived by, sons Alan Lindsay (Kathy) Berry and James Calvin Berry; daughter Mollie McGregor Berry (Doug) Johnson; niece Susan Elmendorf (Jeff) Roberts, and six grandchildren: Nicole (Frank) Do, Sonya Berry, Bonnie (Andrew) Lockridge, Daniel Johnson, Sarah Johnson, and Isabella Johnson. She is preceded in death by her parents James Calvin and Jean McGregor Lindsay; brother James Calvin Lindsay, Jr.; sister Mary Elmendorf; nephew Calvin Lindsay Elmendorf; and husband Rudolph Allen Berry. Jean was raised in St. Pauls, NC. She spent most of her life in Greensboro, NC, and her last few years in Lafayette, Louisiana. Jean, a dyed in the wool Presbyterian, was a charter member of Starmount Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, NC, and a lifetime member of Presbyterian Women. Jean received an Associate's degree from Peace College, and a Bachelor's degree from UNC Chapel Hill. Following graduation, she was a social worker in North and South Carolina. She then returned to school at RPI in Richmond to study Occupational Therapy. Following this graduation, she worked as an occupational therapist at the Polio Hospital and at the CP school in Greensboro, NC. During this period she developed a device to allow polio victims to type or paint with their teeth. This device was featured in a cover story in Popular Mechanics Magazine. After taking time out to raise her children, Jean returned to school earning a Bachelor's degree at UNC Greensboro. She then taught special education classes at the Junior and Senior High level in Greensboro. Jean was an avid gardener, weaver, knitter, and leather worker. A lifetime adventurer, she was always a child at heart. The family expresses their heartfelt love and thanks to Jean's loving friend and caregiver Ericka Smith. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Ruby Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 35, Ruby, SC, 29741.

Walters Funeral Home

2424 North University Avenue

Lafayette , LA 70507

(337) 706-8941

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2019

