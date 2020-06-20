Graveside services will be conducted for Jeane Hebert Baranco, 89, at 1:00 pm on Monday, June 22, 2020, in the Baudoin Cemetery with Rev. Stephanie Leleux officiating. A native of Youngsville and a resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Baranco passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 2:33 pm at her residence. She was a "Loving Mother and Grandmother" who loved her family and enjoyed spending time getting out with all of her family till the end. She was well known for her french song which she sang in the churches. She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Baranco, Bernadine B. Myers both of New Iberia, Martina Hurley and her husband Hank of Lake Charles and Roberta Adams and her husband Roger of New Iberia; her son, Tim Baranco and his wife Alice of New Iberia; her brother, Lennis Hebert and his wife Anna Mae of Duson, Ronald James Hebert and John Hebert and his wife Charlotte all of Youngsville; her sisters, Audrey Alleman of Morgan City, Marie Chaney and her husband Robert, Shirley Christin and her husband Rob all of Lafayette, Ruby Hanks, Cynthia Melancon and her husband Paul all of Abbeville, Rita Cannon and her husband Glenn of Texas and Mary Jane Cordell and her husband Earl of Youngsville; eighteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband John Baranco; her son, John Patrick Baranco; her daughter, Juliana Lusk; her parents, John Helaire Hebert and Enola Guillot Hebert; her brothers, Allen Hebert and Gerald Hebert and her grandson, Chad J. Myers. Family members will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to express their appreciation to her primary caregiver, her daughter Bernadine Myers. You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., (337) 369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.