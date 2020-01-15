Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette Dover. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Jeanette Dover will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA. The family request that visiting hours be observed beginning at 11 AM until time of Funeral Service at 3 PM. Dr. Kenneth Burke, Pastor of First Lutheran Church, Lafayette will officiate the services. Jeanette Jannise Dover was born August 18, 1942 in Liberty, TX to the late Annore Jannise and Louella Mae Cantrell Jannise. She entered into eternal rest on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette, LA. Jeanette attended and graduated in 1960 from Liberty High School. She went on to further her education in the studies of accounting at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, TX and Lamar Tech in Beaumont, TX. She was an avid reader and loved outside sales. One of her favorite places was The Old School Antique Mall in Washington, LA. Jeanette will forever be known as a people person. She was very outgoing yet kind and mild tempered. She was involved in numerous activities such as Member of Zeta Xi Sorority, Houma LA where she received Girl of the Year Award in 1975; Den Mother for Boy Scouts Den #3 Pack 463, New Iberia LA in 1976; Kappa Chapter Beta Sigma Phi where she was 2nd Vice President, New Iberia, LA in 1977; Jeanette was also a huge supporter of SLYSI Sports (basketball, football, and baseball) based out of Lafayette, LA. She was also a member of The Petroleum Club and City Club in Lafayette, LA. Jeanette enjoyed a full career path during her lifetime. She was employed by Liberty Supply (John W. Mecum) – Liberty, TX; Swinney Machine Shop in Thibodaux, LA; H & R Block in Lafayette, LA; Bookkeeper at husband's companies, Off Land Chemicals and Off Land Productions in Lafayette, LA. She also was an instructor at Delta School of Business for many years in Lafayette, LA. Lastly she rounded out her career as the "Tax Lady" and owner of Jeanette's Tax Service. Jeanette is survived by her mother Lou Ella Mae Cantrell of Baytown TX; husband of 54 years, Virgil Dover; sons Stephen (Jennifer) Dover of Weatherford TX and Scott (Jennifer) Dover of Lafayette LA; brother James (Pam) Jannise of Temple TX; sister Geneva (Bobby) Curry of League City, TX. Jeanette now reunites in heaven with her father Annore Jannise. Special thanks to the Owners, Vendors, and Customers at Old School Antique Mall, Lafayette Fire Department for many years of support, Howard and Pauline Shauberger and Michael and Christine Shauberger for their services, especially for the delicious meals that they prepared. The wonderful caretakers at Nursing Specialties Hospice, Tiny and Rosalind. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to or to , Miles Peret Cancer Services or NSI Hospice in Jeanette Dover's name. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to or to , Miles Peret Cancer Services or NSI Hospice in Jeanette Dover's name.

