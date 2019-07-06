Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette Dugas. View Sign Service Information Walters Funeral Home 2424 North University Avenue Lafayette , LA 70507 (337)-706-8941 Visitation 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM Walters Funeral Home 2424 North University Avenue Lafayette , LA 70507 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM Walters Funeral Home 2424 North University Avenue Lafayette , LA 70507 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Jeanette Dugas, 80, who passed away July 4, 2019. Father Gary Schexnayder will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Veronica Bourque and Hilary Bourque; gift bearers, Whitney Bourque and Yvette Patin. Musical selections will be performed by Phyllis Simar and Charlotte Jagneaux. Interment will follow the Mass in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her three daughters, Katherine (Tracy) Patin of Carencro, Bernadette Ann Dugas of Carencro, and Veronica (Shannon) Bourque of Port Barre; one sister, Rowena Broussard of Lafayette; seven grandchildren, Jason Patin, Yvette Patin, Whitney Vedell, Hillary Bourque, Zachary Bourque, Jolie Bourque, and Oakley Bourque; and five great-grandchildren, Hudson Vedell, Jackson Patin, Abigail Patin, Jessie Vedell, and Rosemary Vedell. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Melvin Dugas; parents, Elitha and Pierre Rosemond Cormier; two brothers, Russell James Cormier and John Ray Cormier; and one sister, Lois Reeder. Jeanette was a native of Carencro and resident of Scott for 55 years. She was a member of the St. Anne Ladies Altar Society and worked as a hairdresser for 55 years. Pallbearers will be Jason Patin, Zachary Bourque, Oakley Bourque, Tracy Patin, Shannon Bourque, and C.J. Vedell. The family requests that visitation be held Monday from 8:00 am - 2:00 pm. A rosary will be led by the St. Anne Ladies Altar Society; time: TBA.

