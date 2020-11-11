A Catholic Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Jeanette LeBlanc Broussard Hess, who passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020, in Spring Hill Florida Hospice House. Reverend Steve LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church, will service as celebrant and will conduct the funeral services. Inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Jeanette grew up in Vinton, LA. She married Paul Broussard then moved to Lafayette, where she worked and raised and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Much later in life she met and was married to Mr. Donald Hess. She was an active and engaging woman who enjoyed bowling, traveling, enjoying her life, husband, family, friends and finding time for herself with the help of her husband. Four years ago, she moved to Florida to live with her daughter and made many new friends. Jeanette loved bowling and promoting it, even working for Lafayette Lanes. She bowled in numerous leagues and City, State and National tournaments. Jeanette was involved in children's special Olympics. She worked with Jackie LeBlanc for the grandmother's tournaments and later took over the grandmother's tournament after Jackie LeBlanc retired. With all this in mind, her family used to call her the "Ambassador of Bowling". Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Alicia Hunter, her sons, Errol Broussard and his wife, Karen and Gerald Broussard; step-children, Chris Hess and Lisa Richard; grandchildren, Kasey Broussard, Haley and James Patin; step-grandchildren, Jacob Hess, Tamara and Pete Dean, Meaghan and Nik Hanley, Shane Hunter and Carly and Brandon Hunter; great-grandchildren, Donovan (Buddy) and Daniel Drake, Macy and Owen Patin; step-great-grandchildren, Nate Paris, Colton and Bryleigh Hunter, Hunter Hanley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Micheal and Julie LeBlanc and Mark and Jovanna LeBlanc; sisters-in-law, Teresa Duhon, Helen Broussard and Pat Leblanc; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Paul Broussard and Donald Hess; parents, Ida and Clarence LeBlanc; brother, Samuel LeBlanc; son-in-law, Jerry Hunter; and numerous sisters and brothers-in-law. Thanks for being our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to so many. May you rest in peace, you have earned eternal rest. Love from your family. The family would like to especially thank all her caregivers, you all rock my angels! Her presence will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the hospice of your choice. Personal condolences may be sent to the Hess Family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.