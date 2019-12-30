Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette Marie Talley Hutchinson. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A private Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 10:00 am in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette for Jeanette Marie Talley Hutchinson, 84, who passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital in Jacksonville, FL. Jeanette Marie Talley Hutchinson was born May 30, 1935, in St. Martinville, LA and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Jeanette worked for many years as a receptionist with Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Jeanette was active in the Acadiana community and enjoyed playing Bridge. She was a parishioner of St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette. Jeanette is survived by her beloved sons, Jamie Hutchinson and his wife Molly, of Corpus Christi, TX and Donald Hutchinson and his wife Mary Beth, of Jacksonville, FL; three siblings, sister Dee Dee Blanchard, of New Iberia, LA and two brothers, Jimmy Talley, of Las Vegas, NV and Perry Talley, also of New Iberia; her only granddaughter, Jami Cori Hutchinson, of San Antonio, TX and her two grandsons, Gerad Edward Hutchinson, of Las Vegas and Parish Hutchinson, of Jacksonville, FL and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hutchinson and her parents, Abel and Mathilda Girouard Talley. The family wishes to thank Dr. Jones, at Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital in Jacksonville, FL as well as Nurse Karen. In addition, the family wishes to thank Father James Thoyalil for his spiritual guidance. The family is grateful for the compassionate care given to Jeanette Hutchinson by the staff at Avanté at Jacksonville Beach. Her long-term nurse, Pepi, considered Mrs. Jeanette as a true friend and will miss taking care of her Gemini friend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jeanette's name to Smiletrain.org or Diocese of St. Augustine at dosafl.com.

