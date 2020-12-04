After a long battle with Alzheimer's and complications from COVID, it is with a heavy heart, we say goodbye to Jeanette "Jan" Masterson. She passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020, with family by her side. Jan was a resident of The Blake Memory Care Unit in Lafayette, Louisiana. Jan was born on March 29, 1938, on their family ranch in Holt County, Nebraska, to the late, Harold and Augusta Kirkland. She was the youngest of four daughters. Her experience of attending lower school in a one room schoolhouse was one of many memories recalled as she shared stories about growing up in a ranching community. Jan fondly recalled riding her beloved horse, Babe, to school each day. Because of distance from the ranch, when Jan entered high school, boarding in town was required. In recognition of her hard work and pursuit of excellence, Jan was presented The High School Honor Scholarship and continued her education at Midland College in Fremont, Nebraska. Jan met the love of her life, Paul "Bat" Masterson, and they were married on August 2, 1958. They moved to Lafayette, LA in 1970 and made it their home. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor, and friend. As a couple, Jan and Paul enjoyed participating in and promoting events at some of their favorite places, Oakbourne Country Club and The Petroleum Club. Jan was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Jan never let Alzheimer's define her, nor did she let it steal her zest and joy for life. You could always expect her beautiful smile and a kiss as she genuinely greeted you. Even as her condition declined, Jan handled it with such style and grace. She is survived by children Mitchel Wayne Masterson (Anna), Houston, Texas, Stacy Masterson Turk (Ron), Franklin, Tennessee; grandchildren, Drake Masterson, Greer Masterson, Austin Turk, and Natalie Turk; sister Lucille Hanson (Bob), Lincoln, Nebraska, special niece Shelley Denison Jasa (Jan), Lincoln, Nebraska and numerous other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Augusta Kirkland, sisters Irma Cochran and Florence Denison and her beloved husband, Paul "Bat" Masterson. Due to the current pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Jeanette "Jan" Masterson's name to The Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Masterson family to the staff and nurses of Bridgeway Hospice and the caregivers of The Blake's Memory Care Unit. Jeanette "Jan" Masterson loved life and lived it to the fullest. She leaves a legacy of love, laughter, and fond memories for those who knew and cherished her. Personal condolences may be sent to the Masterson family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.