Ms. Jeanne Frances Helsley Granstaff passed away in her sleep on March 30, 2019. She was born in Cleburne, Texas on February 5, 1930, and was raised in Fort Worth, Texas. Jeanne was preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty-six years, Charlie Granstaff; her parents, Marie and Ernest Helsley; her two brothers, Robert and Ernest Helsley; her sister, Elizabeth Helsley Massey; her two sons, Mike and Danny Granstaff; and her granddaughter, Danielle Granstaff Pagitt. Jeanne loved the Lord, her family, and life. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Carol Marie Granstaff Thornton; her son-in-law, Rick Thornton; her two grandchildren, Kristen Marie Thornton Stelly and Kathleen Marie Thornton Bueche; her grandson Blane Michael Granstaff, and her two great-grandchildren, Sommer and Charlie Savage. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at Northwood United Methodist Church, where she and her husband Charlie were long-time members. The church is located at 4530 Moss Street, in Lafayette. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM, and services will begin at 4:00 PM. In celebration of Jeanne's new life, reunited with her family in heaven, guests are encouraged to wear joyous spring colors and patterns. In lieu of flowers, all who wish are asked, instead, to offer donations to Northwood United Methodist Church. Personal condolences may be sent to the Granstaff/Thornton family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.

1011 Bertrand Drive

Lafayette , LA 70506

