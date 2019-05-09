Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A private Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11:00 am in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette for Jeanne Burt Landrum, 88, who passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. Visitation will be observed on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum. Jeanne was born December 24, 1930, in Lafayette, Colorado and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She enjoyed her friends, her family and her home. Jeanne was fascinated by history and enjoyed researching her genealogy. She held state and local offices in National Society of Magna Carta Dames and Barons, Daughters of the American Colonists, Daughters of the Colonial Wars, Daughters of the American Revolution (Galvez Chapter), US Daughters of 1812, National Society of Colonial Dames of XVII Century, Louisiana Society of Colonial Daughters of the XVII Century, Southern Dames of America, Colonial Order of the Crown and Dames of the Court of Honor. Most of all, Jeanne loved spending time with her family and friends. Jeanne is survived by her son, Paul Landrum and his wife, Anne of Lafayette; her granddaughter, Kate Landrum Pollins and her husband, Scott of Baton Rouge; her grandson, Matt Landrum and his wife, Catherine of Dallas, TX; two great-grandchildren, Jack Michael Pollins and Clare Morgan Pollins, both of Baton Rouge and her brother, William Burt and his wife, Jerry of Lubbock, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, Zachary "Z.T." Toxi Landrum Jr. and her parents, Edie and Ray Burt. The family wishes to thank all who have helped with their kindness and their prayers. They would especially like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Letitia Landry and her husband, Brian, Amanda Broussard and Deneace Curry and her husband, George for the compassion given to Jeanne and the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jeanne's name to Affiliated Blind of Louisiana, 409 West St. Mary Boulevard, Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-6492,

