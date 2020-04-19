Jeffery Paul LeBlanc
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffery Paul LeBlanc, 54, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Heart Hospital in Lafayette. He is survived by his wife, Laura Sauce LeBlanc; his son, Logan Michael LeBlanc; his parents, Hilliard and Peggy Hayes LeBlanc, Jr.; and many cousins. Jeffery is preceded in death by his grandparents, Hilliard and Louise LeBlanc, Sr., and Warren and Tally Hayes. He is a graduate of Notre Dame High School and earned degree in Electrical Engineering from U.S.L. Jeffery owned his own business "JPL Engineering Consultants." He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed going out on his boat. Jeffery was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Lafayette. He was also a great cook which he learned from his grandma Hayes. Private graveside service will be held in Woodlawn Mausoleum. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved