Jeffery Paul LeBlanc, 54, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Heart Hospital in Lafayette. He is survived by his wife, Laura Sauce LeBlanc; his son, Logan Michael LeBlanc; his parents, Hilliard and Peggy Hayes LeBlanc, Jr.; and many cousins. Jeffery is preceded in death by his grandparents, Hilliard and Louise LeBlanc, Sr., and Warren and Tally Hayes. He is a graduate of Notre Dame High School and earned degree in Electrical Engineering from U.S.L. Jeffery owned his own business "JPL Engineering Consultants." He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed going out on his boat. Jeffery was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Lafayette. He was also a great cook which he learned from his grandma Hayes. Private graveside service will be held in Woodlawn Mausoleum. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020.