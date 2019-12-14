Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey 'J.P.' Curry Jr.. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Arnaudville 224 Main Street Arnaudville , LA 70512 (337)-754-5725 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville for Jeffrey "J.P." Curry, Jr., age 22, who passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Kenneth Domingue, pastor of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. J.P., born August 26, 1997, was a native of Franklin and a resident of Arnaudville for the majority of his life. He was a graduate of Cecilia High School, Class of 2016. Upon graduation, he was employed with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for the last two years. He loved to fish, hunt and play his play station. Survivors include his parents, Jeffrey Paul Curry, Sr. and his mother, the former Elizabeth Ann Mallet of Arnaudville; two sisters, Tanna C. Stelly and her husband, Ryan, of Cecilia and Ashley Curry of Arnaudville; his paternal grandparents, Edwin James Curry and the former Letty Burke of Franklin; his maternal grandparents, Robert Mallet, II and the former Donna Rogers of Arnaudville; his great grandmother, Ida Hardy Mallet of Baton Rouge; four uncles, his Godfather, Randall Curry and his wife, Mildred, of Franklin, Barry Curry and his wife, Debbie, of Florida, Lee Mallet and his wife, Tonya, and Robert Mallet, III all of Arnaudville; and his nieces and nephews, Ramone Kane Garza, Devin Garza and Aaliyah Garza; and his great aunt and Godmother, Susan Roger Bonin of Breaux Bridge. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. Pallbearers will be Bailey Lagrange, Hunter Harrington , Brayden Mallet, Timmy Curry, Marcus Curry and Logan Mallet. Honorary pallbearers will be Randall Curry, Jody Lagrange, Lee Mallet, Ryan Stelly, Robert Mallet, III, Devin Garza and R. Kane Garza.

