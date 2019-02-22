Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jena Marie Dauphin. View Sign

Memorial services will be held for Jena Marie Dauphin at noon on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Walters Funeral Home. Jena was 62 years old when she passed away earlier this month in Austin, Tex. She is survived by her husband of forty years, Allen J. Dauphin, Jr.; two sons, Beau J. Dauphin and Allen J. Dauphin III; and two grandchildren, Kai S. Dauphin and Owen Gillum. She was preceded in death by her mother, Verna Boudreaux Simon Nunez, her father, Clarence Simon, her step-father, Warren Nunez, and her brother, Fred Simon. Jena was born in Lafayette and graduated from Acadiana High School. She retired from the high-risk insurance business in 2010. She enjoyed sharing her time with her grandchildren and family, and her church family at Reach Church in Austin. She will be remembered for her voice, her smile, her radiating energy, and her love for people, especially young children. The family will receive visitors and friends at the funeral home between 11:00 am until memorial service at noon. Online condolences can be made at Memorial services will be held for Jena Marie Dauphin at noon on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Walters Funeral Home. Jena was 62 years old when she passed away earlier this month in Austin, Tex. She is survived by her husband of forty years, Allen J. Dauphin, Jr.; two sons, Beau J. Dauphin and Allen J. Dauphin III; and two grandchildren, Kai S. Dauphin and Owen Gillum. She was preceded in death by her mother, Verna Boudreaux Simon Nunez, her father, Clarence Simon, her step-father, Warren Nunez, and her brother, Fred Simon. Jena was born in Lafayette and graduated from Acadiana High School. She retired from the high-risk insurance business in 2010. She enjoyed sharing her time with her grandchildren and family, and her church family at Reach Church in Austin. She will be remembered for her voice, her smile, her radiating energy, and her love for people, especially young children. The family will receive visitors and friends at the funeral home between 11:00 am until memorial service at noon. Online condolences can be made at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; (337) 706-8941 is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Walters Funeral Home

2424 North University Avenue

Lafayette , LA 70507

(337) 706-8941 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close