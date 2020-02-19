Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Delhomme Funeral Home in Scott for Jenevieve Hebert Broussard, 86, who passed away on February 15, 2020 in Minnesota. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in Scott, LA. Jenny was a native of Ossun, graduate of Lafayette High, Class of 1952, and a resident of Lafayette for many years. As an Air Force wife, she moved frequently with her husband of 25 years, Jim Broussard. Beloved mother of Linda Broussard (David Vickers) and Nancy (Jim) Fish. Grandmother of Jill Karolewski (Mike Dawson), and Steven Karolewski (Aimee Martin) and great-grandmother of Chase and Alex Karolewski. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Hebert and Etta Ancelet Hebert Broussard. For the complete obituary and to offer personal condolences to the Broussard Family, please visit delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 705 Marie Street, Scott, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 19 to Feb. 24, 2020