Service Information

Delhomme Funeral Home - Scott - Scott
705 Marie St.
Scott , LA 70583
(337)-235-9445

Visitation
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Scott - Scott
705 Marie St.
Scott , LA 70583

Funeral service
11:00 AM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Scott - Scott
705 Marie St.
Scott , LA 70583

Obituary

Jenevieve Hebert Broussard, age 86, passed away Saturday, February 15 in Centerville, MN. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Delhomme Funeral Home in Scott, LA. Visitation from 9:00 am until the time of service. Interment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum in Scott. Jenny was a native of Ossun and a resident of Lafayette for many years. She attended Scott Elementary School and graduated in the class of 1952 from Lafayette High, where she was a baton twirling majorette. She graduated from Spencer Business College, then soon thereafter began the next chapter of her life as a military wife. She moved frequently with her husband of 25 years, Jim Broussard, and lived on Air Force bases in Lake Charles, Puerto Rico, Shreveport, Alaska and Maryland before returning to Lafayette. Jenny had a variety of occupations over the years including dental assistant, Red Cross volunteer, fine jewelry sales and worked with the developmentally disabled for a time. She dressed in costume as an early Acadian settler, greeting visitors from around the world at Vermilionville Living History Museum and Folklife Park. But she always felt her most important role was that of being a good mother to her children. After retiring, she moved to Minnesota to be near her daughters and grandchildren. Jenny never liked cooking or cleaning, but she loved visiting with friends and travelling. She vacationed near and far. Camping with friends at Toledo Bend, Disney World with her grandkids, and cruising the Mediterranean were some of her favorite journeys. She later had several major surgeries, and each hospital stay was memorialized with "vacation" photos of the doctors and nurses caring for her. Jenny was a generous and devoted mother. From classroom parent volunteer to dance recitals and sewing Halloween costumes, she was always supportive and always understanding. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Truly kind-hearted and always first to offer a hand to others, especially those less able than herself. She will be remembered for her gentleness and missed by all who knew and loved her. Beloved mother of Linda Broussard (David Vickers) and Nancy (Jim) Fish. Grandmother of Jill Karolewski (Mike Dawson), and Steven Karolewski (Aimee Martin) and great-grandmother of Chase and Alex Karolewski. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Hebert and Etta Ancelet Hebert Broussard. In her final year, Jenny was cared for by Linda and David, and pets Bingo and Fia in their Minnesota home. The family thanks her caregivers from Fairview Health Services of Minnesota for their love and compassion to our mother, and special thanks to her kind friend, Kris. The family thanks her caregivers from Fairview Health Services of Minnesota for their love and compassion to our mother, and special thanks to her kind friend, Kris. Pallbearers will be David Vickers, Jim Fish, Jill Karolewski, Mike Dawson, Steven Karolewski, and Aimee Martin. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to your favorite pet rescue or Humane Society. Personal condolences may be sent to the Broussard Family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 705 Marie Street, Scott, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020 