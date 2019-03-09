Visitation will be held at from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette for Jennifer Ashy Jacquneaux, 41, who passed away on March 5, 2019. Mrs. Jacquneaux, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the Warren Ashy and the late Kay Dowden Ashy. Jennifer was a graduate of St. Thomas More Catholic High School. She attended the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She is survived by her children, Kassidy Renee Jacquneaux and Tyler Blaire Jacquneaux; and father, Warren Ashy. She was preceded in death by mother, Kay Ashy. Personal condolences may be sent to the Jacquneaux family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019