Jennifer Chiasson Jennings, 72, embarked on her final adventure to join God & the angels in heaven on Tue. Oct 22, 2019. Born January 21, 1947 in Lafayette, LA. She lived her life in Lafayette & graduated Northside High School in 1965. She was a dedicated employee of RGIS for 25 plus years, loved spending time with her family, baking, gardening, researching ancestry & having Halloween fun. Jenny was a loving, thoughtful lady who approached life with practicality, wit and a smile, and she had great compassion for others. She loved her grandchildren immensely, attending their sporting events and passing along her baking skills to them. She opened her home annually to family and friends for group pie-making fun on "Pie Day". She hosted many delicious Thanksgiving and family dinners. One of her greatest pleasures was gathering her children & grandchildren each fall for a weekend at Holly Beach. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, James M. Jennings III; son James M. Jennings IV & wife Kayra; son Robert C. Jennings & wife Ann Marie; grandchildren Bryton & Bryan Mears and Jayden Marie & Robert C. Jennings Jr.; sister Norman Trahan and many nieces & nephews. Jennifer is preceded in death by her mother Nola Wiltz Chiasson and father Clay P. Chiasson. The family will hold a private memorial service in the near future and thanks everyone for their prayers and thoughtfulness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Jennifer Jennings by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com Jennifer Jennings and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019