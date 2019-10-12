Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerald Martin 'Jerry' McNett Sr.. View Sign Service Information David Funeral - Jeanerette 400 Provost Street Jeanerette , LA 70544 (337)-276-5151 Visitation 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM David Funeral - Jeanerette 400 Provost Street Jeanerette , LA 70544 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM David Funeral - Jeanerette 400 Provost Street Jeanerette , LA 70544 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM David Funeral - Jeanerette 400 Provost Street Jeanerette , LA 70544 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held for Jerald "Jerry" Martin McNett Sr., 77, on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 12:00PM at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette with Pastor Paul Fontenot to conduct the service. Entombment will follow at McGowen Methodist Cemetery in Jeanerette. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2:00PM until 9:00PM, and resume on Monday, October 14, from 9:00AM until time of service. A native of Salina, Kansas and resident of Jeanerette, "Jerry" passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:50AM. Jerry was a master aluminum boat fabricator for 57 years, and the owner and operator of Jerry's Boat Works for 22 years and Pro-D Marine for 16 years. Mr. McNett was talented and creative. He could transform and image in his mind into a drawing, design, blueprint, model, and then fabricate the full sized vessel. His businesses were awards several contracts both civil and military and his vessels have been sent all over the world. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He adored his grandchildren and was as proud as any man could be to be called a grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gloria Stevens McNett; children, Tina Boutte and husband Karl of Kingston, Ark., Jerald "Marty" McNett Jr. and wife Nita of Midland, TX, Harold "Hal" McNett Sr. of New Iberia, Demetria "DeeDee" Rice and husband Michael of Washington Parish, Dawn Braquet of Maryland, William "Bill" McNett and wife Maricel of New Iberia; 24 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; two sisters, Darlene Alexander and husband Charles of New Iberia, Marlene Simoneaux and husband Noah of Harrison, Ark.; one brother, Timothy "Tim" McNett and wife Sky of Mississippi; and his aunt, Barbara Hubbard of Lydia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank McNett and Blanche Mitchell McNett. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Lance Arceneaux, Robert "B.J." Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at Jerry was a master aluminum boat fabricator for 57 years, and the owner and operator of Jerry's Boat Works for 22 years and Pro-D Marine for 16 years. Mr. McNett was talented and creative. He could transform and image in his mind into a drawing, design, blueprint, model, and then fabricate the full sized vessel. His businesses were awards several contracts both civil and military and his vessels have been sent all over the world. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He adored his grandchildren and was as proud as any man could be to be called a grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gloria Stevens McNett; children, Tina Boutte and husband Karl of Kingston, Ark., Jerald "Marty" McNett Jr. and wife Nita of Midland, TX, Harold "Hal" McNett Sr. of New Iberia, Demetria "DeeDee" Rice and husband Michael of Washington Parish, Dawn Braquet of Maryland, William "Bill" McNett and wife Maricel of New Iberia; 24 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; two sisters, Darlene Alexander and husband Charles of New Iberia, Marlene Simoneaux and husband Noah of Harrison, Ark.; one brother, Timothy "Tim" McNett and wife Sky of Mississippi; and his aunt, Barbara Hubbard of Lydia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank McNett and Blanche Mitchell McNett. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Lance Arceneaux, Robert "B.J." Estilette, Jeremy Estilette, Patrick McNett, Harold "James" McNett Jr., Gabrielle McNett, Bryan Longmen, and Frank McNett. www.davidfuneralhome.org David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St. 337-276-5151 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019

