Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019 at a 3p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Jeremy Bryan Arnaud, age 30, who passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his residence in Arnaudville. Mr. Arnaud was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville. He is a 2006 Graduate of Beau Chene High School, where he played football with the Gators. He loved to cook and his favorite was Bar-B-Que. Jeremy could cook anything and enjoyed sharing it with his family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include his parents, Gerald Arnaud and the former Lisa Marie Fontenot, of Arnaudville; one sister, Alisha Arnaud and her fiance', Eric Hutto, of Arnaudville; two nieces and one nephew, Claire Stelly, Chloe Stelly, and Weston Hutto, all of Arnaudville; his maternal grandmother, Theresa Landry and her husband, Douglas Domgard, of Spring, TX; his paternal grandmother, Mary Melba Kidder Arnaud, of Arnaudville; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Bryan Fontenot and his wife Kathryn; his paternal grandfather, Weston Antoine Arnaud; and his aunt, Judy Boudreaux. A rosary and vigil service will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

