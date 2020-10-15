Graveside services for Jerome 'Jerry' Comeaux, 79, will be held at St. Anne Mausoleum in Youngsville, LA on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 2:30 PM, with Don Carter officiating. Jerry was a native and current resident of Youngsville. He loved spending time with his family, friends, watching football, fishing, and gardening. Jerry passed away Tuesday October 13, 2020 at Jena Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jena LA. Survivors include his two sons, Richard and his wife Tammy Comeaux, Troy, and his wife Melanie Comeaux, both living in Youngsville; grandchildren Tyler Comeaux, Brittany Guillotte, Taylor Martin, and Allyson Comeaux; great grandchildren Kason Comeaux, Ethan Guillotte, and Baylen Comeaux. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Donna Louise Comeaux; and his parents Sexton and Anna David Comeaux, who were lifelong residents of Youngsville, LA. Condolences may be sent to the Comeaux family at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
