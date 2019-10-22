Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome Lambert Ronkartz. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church for Jerome Lambert Ronkartz, 86, who passed away October 21, 2019 at Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings. Fr. Joseph Tran, pastor of St. Lawrence Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 am. Interment will be in St. Lawrence Mausoleum. Mr. Jerome was a member of the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a life-long parishioner of St. Lawrence Catholic Church where he served on the parish council. Mr. Jerome was a member of the Holy Name Society, and the Acadia Parish Cattle Association where he served as president. His career was dedicated to Supreme Rice Mill for 43 years. He is survived by one daughter, Gwen Ronkartz Richard and her husband Mark of Mowata; one son, Greg M. Ronkartz and his wife Diana of Mowata; one daughter-in-law, Patricia P. Ronkartz of Mowata; eight grandchildren, Nick Heinen and his wife Sarah of Hathaway, Lindsey H. Boudreaux and her husband Ben of Hathaway, Garrick Ronkatz and his wife Danielle of Mowata, Allison R. Arceneaux and her husband Tim of Mowata, Michael Ronkartz and his wife Claire of Crowley, Scott Ronkartz and his wife Katie of Roberts Cove, Ronald Ronkartz and Samantha Ronkartz of Mowata; fifteen great-grandchildren, Garrick Paul, Luke, and Andrew Ronkartz, Ava, Annalise, and Jack Arceneaux, Mylie and Isaac Heinen, and Emily, Kate, and Luke Boudreaux; Allie, and Catherine Ronkartz, and Cole and Maddie Ronkartz; three sisters-in-law, Effie Ronkartz, Willietta Z. Phillips, and Hilda B. Zaunbrecher; and two brothers-in-law, C.A. Fabacher, and Bud Zaunbrecher. Mr. Ronkartz is preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Zaunbrecher Ronkartz; two sons Stephen Mark Ronkartz, and his infant son Christopher Ronkartz; his parents, Lambert and Regina Dischler Ronkartz; two brothers, J.W. and Joe Ronkartz; and three sisters, Josephine Burton, Jeanette Robinson, Louise Troyanowski. The family would like to thank his caretakers, Melissa Dixon, Paula Caplinger, Cynthia Fontenot, and Paula Touchet; Lamm Hospice especially Sheryl, Courtney, and Melissa; and Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home. Condolences may be sent to the family by A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 pm Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church for Jerome Lambert Ronkartz, 86, who passed away October 21, 2019 at Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings. Fr. Joseph Tran, pastor of St. Lawrence Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 am. Interment will be in St. Lawrence Mausoleum. Mr. Jerome was a member of the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a life-long parishioner of St. Lawrence Catholic Church where he served on the parish council. Mr. Jerome was a member of the Holy Name Society, and the Acadia Parish Cattle Association where he served as president. His career was dedicated to Supreme Rice Mill for 43 years. He is survived by one daughter, Gwen Ronkartz Richard and her husband Mark of Mowata; one son, Greg M. Ronkartz and his wife Diana of Mowata; one daughter-in-law, Patricia P. Ronkartz of Mowata; eight grandchildren, Nick Heinen and his wife Sarah of Hathaway, Lindsey H. Boudreaux and her husband Ben of Hathaway, Garrick Ronkatz and his wife Danielle of Mowata, Allison R. Arceneaux and her husband Tim of Mowata, Michael Ronkartz and his wife Claire of Crowley, Scott Ronkartz and his wife Katie of Roberts Cove, Ronald Ronkartz and Samantha Ronkartz of Mowata; fifteen great-grandchildren, Garrick Paul, Luke, and Andrew Ronkartz, Ava, Annalise, and Jack Arceneaux, Mylie and Isaac Heinen, and Emily, Kate, and Luke Boudreaux; Allie, and Catherine Ronkartz, and Cole and Maddie Ronkartz; three sisters-in-law, Effie Ronkartz, Willietta Z. Phillips, and Hilda B. Zaunbrecher; and two brothers-in-law, C.A. Fabacher, and Bud Zaunbrecher. Mr. Ronkartz is preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Zaunbrecher Ronkartz; two sons Stephen Mark Ronkartz, and his infant son Christopher Ronkartz; his parents, Lambert and Regina Dischler Ronkartz; two brothers, J.W. and Joe Ronkartz; and three sisters, Josephine Burton, Jeanette Robinson, Louise Troyanowski. The family would like to thank his caretakers, Melissa Dixon, Paula Caplinger, Cynthia Fontenot, and Paula Touchet; Lamm Hospice especially Sheryl, Courtney, and Melissa; and Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close