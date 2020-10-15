Funeral Services celebrating the life of Jerome W. Carter Sr., 71, will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Nouvelle Church, 105 Merchants Blvd., Lafayette, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 1:30 PM until time of services at 4 PM. Burial will take place at a later date in New Orleans, LA. Please remember the necessity for face mask or facial covering during the visitation. We certainly want everyone to be well as we unite during this time of mourning. Jerome William Carter Sr. was born September 20, 1949 in New Orleans, LA to the late William Carter and Ruth Rogers Carter. He transitioned into eternal rest on the morning of Monday, October 12, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette, LA. Jerome was a simple man who loved his family dearly. He married Sonya in January 1979 and even though no children were born to this union, they joined their families together with love. To provide for his family, Jerome worked hard as a Painter and displayed such a passion for his work. Those that knew Jerome knew that his appearance was an utmost concern to him. His clothes that he wore for painting were always clean and starched or you might say he was "neat as a pin." He was very orderly about not only his clothing but his shoes, hats and caps. Being a native of New Orleans, Jerome loved the traditions and cultures of home. He loved Red Beans & Rice, Mardi Gras and the Second Line. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing Dominos and being with family, friends and extended family. Jerome was a man of faith and believed that God would carry us through all things. Until his illness prevented him from physically attending church, he was a member of Spirit of Liberty Church. Jerome is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sonya Douglas or who he affectionately called "Sonya Marie"; one son Jerome (Tiffaney) Carter Jr. of New Orleans, LA; step children Sharmaine Lawson and Scherigo Lawson both of New Orleans, LA and Edward Conrad of Slidell, LA; siblings Alfred Carter of New Orleans, LA and Bernadette Carter of Houston, TX; sister in laws Brenda (James) McDonald of Atlanta, GA, Gwendolyn Robert of Houston, TX and Betty Wheeler of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren Bayor and Gianni Carter, Santino and Giovanni Chopin, Kayla Conrad, Michael St. Juniors, Chrissty, Tongia (Carl) Lawson-Harris, Rodnika (Edward) Trainor-Fair, Renada Trainor; great-granchildren Kobi, Kingston, and Koree Harris; Edward Fair Jr., Amiral Trainor, Brandon and Brody Lewis and god daughter Tabitha Harvin of Lafayette, LA. Jerome is preceded in death by his parents William Carter and Ruth Rogers Carter stepson Troy Lawson and uncle Edward Rogers. The family would like to say thank you to the Dr. Ashey Gupta, Dr. Daniel Fryer, Dr. Jamie Collins and Dr. Gary Guidry for the care they provided to Jerome. Also a special thank you to the staff of Fersnius Dialysis Center. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Jerome Carter by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com.
Jerome William Carter and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services and Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.