Funeral Services for Jerry Lee Richeson, 72, will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at United Methodist Church of the Covenant. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum in Erath. Visitation will be at United Methodist Church of the Covenant on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 11:00AM until the time of the services. Jerry Lee Richeson of Lafayette died at 6:21PM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center with his family at his side. He was born to Gerald "Pete" and Ruby Richeson on October 28, 1946 in State Center, IA. He was raised on a farm in the little town of Rhodes, IA with his parents and brother. Jerry graduated Salutatorian of his high school class and went to college at Marshalltown Community College. From there he transferred to Northeast Missouri State College, now known as Truman University where he studied history education. Jerry received a Master's Degree in Guidance Counseling in 1969. While at college he met the love of his life, Ardella Engle Richeson. They were married July 4, 1969, having just celebrated 50 years of marriage. Jerry's career took him many places throughout the country. He was a high school guidance counselor in Birmingham, IA. Jerry then accepted a position as head of the boy's and girl's dorm at Penn State University Behrend Campus in Erie, PA. The next year Jerry took a position with the Missouri State Social Security Office in St. Louis MO. In July 1974 he was hired on with the Federal Government and began a 35 year career. He served in St. Louis, Kansas City, San Francisco, Chicago, Baltimore, and 26 years as District Manager of the Social Security Office in Opelousas, Lafayette, and New Iberia, Louisiana. Jerry Retired in January 2013. Jerry was an avid reader and loved sports of all kind. His favorite team was his beloved St. Louis Cardinal baseball team. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and cheerleading. Jerry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who worked hard, provided, and loved his family his entire life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ardella Engle Richeson of Lafayette; a daughter, Lynn and her husband Usa Landry, Jr. of Erath; and five grandchildren, Lyndsey Landry, Kristina Landry, Trey Landry, Mckenzie Landry, and Katelyn Landry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Ruby Walker Richeson; and a brother, Melvin Richeson. Serving as pallbearers will be Lou Landry, David Engle, Jay Davis, Bill Hargrave, Sam Porter, and Terry Broussard. 