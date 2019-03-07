Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Sanchon. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas for Jerry Wayne Sanchon, age 64, who passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 his residence in Arnaudville. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Washington. The Rev. Bud Plake, Care Pastor of Crossroads Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Sanchon was a native of Lafayette and a resident of Arnaudville. He was the Owner and Operator of Cajun Body Shop in Arnaudville and also worked for S&S Steel as a painter. He was a member of Crossroads Church in Lafayette. Jerry will be remembered as always being the life of the party and a genuinely happy person. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Marsha Meche Sanchon of Arnaudville; two sons, Jeremy Sanchon of Breaux Bridge and Benjamin Sanchon of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; two stepdaughters, Amber Meche of Arnaudville and Megan Hebert of Breaux Bridge; three sisters, Linda White of Elizabethton, Tennessee, Guilda Black of Prairieville and Judy Doucet and her husband, Robert, of Port Barre; three grandchildren, Knox Sanchon, Wyatt Sanchon and Gavin Hebert; and his Godchild, Wanda. He was preceded in death by parents, Adraius Joseph Sanchon and the former Ella Mae Bazar; a brother, Albert Sanchon; and a sister, Trudy Wiltz. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Sanchon, Benjamin Sanchon, Colby Doucet, Chris White, Greg Meche and Glenn Meche. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Soileau and Nathan Trull.

4708 I-49 Frontage Rd.

Opelousas , LA 70570

