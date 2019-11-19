Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Jerry Thompson, 78, who passed away surrounded by his family on November 18, 2019. Rev Austin Spell, pastor of Victory Gospel Lighthouse Church in Jennings will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Tuesday from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Wednesday from 8:00 am to the time of service at 1:00 pm. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Lilly F. Thompson of Crowley; three sons, Anthony Thompson and his wife Sabrena of Crowley, Jeffery Thomas Thompson of Crowley, and Shane Travis Thompson and his wife Heather of Lafayette; one sister, Perry Ann Coggin of Clinton, TN; two brothers, Charles Thompson of Hammond IN, and Dennis Thompson of Nashville, IN; three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Mr. Thompson is preceded in death by his father, Charlie Thompson; his mother, Ketura Little Thompson, two sisters, Delores and Carolyn Thompson; and three brothers, Doug, Thomas, and his twin, Joel Thompson. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Crowley.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019