Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette for Jerry W. Reynolds, 75. Jerry passed away on January 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, with family at his side. Interment will be at the Roberts Family Cemetery at Indian Creek in Forest Hill, LA. Reverend Dennis Malcolm, Senior Pastor of Trinity Bible Church in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for the majority of his life, Jerry was a loving husband, father, and friend. Jerry was a Certified Public Accountant and ran his own firm for 22 years. Prior to opening his CPA firm, Jerry was a Vice President and Trust Manager for First National Bank in Lafayette, and a Vice President and Trust Officer for Rapides Bank in Alexandria. Jerry was a past member of the Kiwanis Club of Lafayette and an avid supporter of the Comeaux High basketball teams. A particularly memorable summer of Jerry's life was the summer of 1991, when he coached the Lafayette Big League baseball team to win the Louisiana state title. Jerry is survived by his wife, Madeline Sue Reynolds; daughter, Wendy Alyse Oestriecher (Cliff); son, Charles Randall Reynolds (Tracy); sister, Juanita Faye McDonald (Larry); brother-in-law, Vernon L. Hearn (Shirley); brother-in-law, Robert J. Hearn, Jr. (Candie); and six grandchildren, Madeline Oestriecher, Lili Reynolds, Clifton Oestriecher, Livia Reynolds, Anna Oestriecher, and Jack Reynolds; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Alla Mae Reynolds, his brother Carl James Reynolds, and his sister Sharon Kay Tassin. Pallbearers will be Shawn Hearn, Paul Lyles, Bryan McDonald, Kevin McDonald, Cliff Oestriecher, Todd Platt, Chris Reynolds, and Steven Reynolds. 