Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
Rosary
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott for Jess Lynn Beauxis Poirrier, 82, who passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Cornerstone Village South in Lafayette with her family at her side. Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Thursday from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM and will continue on Friday from 9:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed on Thursday at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Reverend Mark Derise, Pastor of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott, will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Hannah P. Credeur and Denise F. Castille. Giftbearers will be Teri P. Biondo, Taylor Hunt and Ashlyn Hunt (in spirit). Survivors include two daughters, Renée A. Poirrier and Michelle P. LeBlanc (Robert); three sons, Lynn Peter Poirrier, Jr., John G. Poirrier (Judy) and Martin T. Poirrier (Sandy); one sister, Patricia Carriere and brother, Raymond Beauxis (Carol); nine grandchildren, Christopher Poirrier (Tori), Teri P. Biondo (Anthony), Hannah Credeur (Devan), Jacob Poirrier (Sarita), Connor Poirrier, Samuel Poirrier, Nathan LeBlanc, Taylor Hunt and Ashlyn Hunt; and five great grandchildren, Jaida, Cooper, Liam, Payten, and Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Lynn Peter Poirrier, Sr.; her parents, John O. Beauxis and Blanche Martin Beauxis; brother, John O. "Jack" Beauxis, II; and sister, Doris Beauxis Futral. Jess was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Louisiana State University and her Master's Degree from USL, later retiring as librarian from Scott Middle School in the early 90s. She was a devout parishioner of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott where she was a long-time member of the Catholic Daughters. Jess had a zest for life and enjoyed learning, traveling, reading, crocheting, gardening, cross-stitching and was a member of a local garden club. She was a member of several dinner clubs including, the AT&T Retiree's and Spouses, the Widowers of Scott, and the Retired Teachers of Scott. Jess loved to cook large meals for family gatherings and enjoyed the time spent with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In Jess' honor, please consider wearing something red, her favorite color, to celebrate her life. Pallbearers will be Christopher Poirrier, Jacob Poirrier, Connor Poirrier, Samuel Poirrier, Nathan LeBlanc, and Andrew Futral. Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Poirrier's name to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Poirrier family to the nurses, staff and doctors of Hospice of Acadiana and Cornerstone Village South for their kindness, compassion and gentle care given to Mrs. Poirrier and her family during their time of need. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019
