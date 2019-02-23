Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie "BB" Benoit. View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mr. Jessie "BB" Benoit on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 10:30 AM at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Fr Ed Degeyter as celebrant. Entombment will be at Memorial Park Mausoleum following the funeral services. Visitation for Jessie "BB" Benoit will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, beginning at 4:00 PM until closing at 8:00 PM with a recitation of the Holy Rosary by the Men's Rosary group at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Visitation will resume on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 8:00 AM until the 10:00 AM. Mr. Jessie "BB" Benoit, age 87, born to Antoine and Alida Broussard Benoit on February 3, 1932 and was a lifelong resident of New Iberia. Jessie had a variety of careers in his lifetime. He was a commercial shrimper, he worked as a builder for Sergeant's Boiler Maker; and worked as a young man at a paint manufacturing company in New Orleans and he retired from the City of New Iberia as an Equipment Operator. He liked to cook, play music on his accordion (Cajun Music) and his harmonica. Most of all he loved people and his family. Mr. Jessie is survived by his sister, Shirley B. Poirrier and husband Joe of New Iberia; stepsons, Ernest Bonin Jr. of New Iberia, Carl J. Bonin of New Iberia, Kevin L. Bonin of New Iberia, Michael B. Bonin of Texas; and two stepdaughters, Deborah B. Romero of Texas and Pamela R. Bonin of New Iberia. Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Patin, Robert Benoit, Joe Poirrier, Tina Cooper, Rachel Kapp and Kyle Robicheaux. He is preceded in death by his wife Joyce Derouen Benoit, parents, Antoine and Alida Broussard Benoit, three sisters, Lillie Benoit, Lernice (Billie) Larive, Pearl (Pete) Hebert and one brother, Pershing Benoit. The Benoit family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Maison Teche Nursing Center and Grace Hospice for their kindness and the loving care they showed to Jessie and his family during their time of need. You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mr. Jessie "BB" Benoit on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 10:30 AM at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Fr Ed Degeyter as celebrant. Entombment will be at Memorial Park Mausoleum following the funeral services. Visitation for Jessie "BB" Benoit will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, beginning at 4:00 PM until closing at 8:00 PM with a recitation of the Holy Rosary by the Men's Rosary group at 6:00 PM at the funeral home. Visitation will resume on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 8:00 AM until the 10:00 AM. Mr. Jessie "BB" Benoit, age 87, born to Antoine and Alida Broussard Benoit on February 3, 1932 and was a lifelong resident of New Iberia. Jessie had a variety of careers in his lifetime. He was a commercial shrimper, he worked as a builder for Sergeant's Boiler Maker; and worked as a young man at a paint manufacturing company in New Orleans and he retired from the City of New Iberia as an Equipment Operator. He liked to cook, play music on his accordion (Cajun Music) and his harmonica. Most of all he loved people and his family. Mr. Jessie is survived by his sister, Shirley B. Poirrier and husband Joe of New Iberia; stepsons, Ernest Bonin Jr. of New Iberia, Carl J. Bonin of New Iberia, Kevin L. Bonin of New Iberia, Michael B. Bonin of Texas; and two stepdaughters, Deborah B. Romero of Texas and Pamela R. Bonin of New Iberia. Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Patin, Robert Benoit, Joe Poirrier, Tina Cooper, Rachel Kapp and Kyle Robicheaux. He is preceded in death by his wife Joyce Derouen Benoit, parents, Antoine and Alida Broussard Benoit, three sisters, Lillie Benoit, Lernice (Billie) Larive, Pearl (Pete) Hebert and one brother, Pershing Benoit. The Benoit family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Maison Teche Nursing Center and Grace Hospice for their kindness and the loving care they showed to Jessie and his family during their time of need. You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter Street (337)369-6336 is in charge of handling funeral arrangements. Funeral Home David Funeral Home

1101 Trotter Street

New Iberia , LA 70563

(337) 369-6336 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close