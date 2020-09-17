It is with sad hearts but many happy memories that we say goodbye to our beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother, Faye Vannoy, who passed away on September 8, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. We are blessed with the comfort of knowing that, although Faye became progressively worse from this dreaded condition, she spent her last few years in a remarkably happy state of mind. Perhaps some of that happiness came from a deeper knowledge that she would someday be joining her beloved husband, Bob Vannoy, who died nearly 45 years earlier. What an amazing couple they made, this young pair from Oklahoma, with their movie-star good looks and the energy which flowed from the accomplishments of their great generation and the promise of things to come. They made their way to Louisiana in the early 50's and built their family in Cajun Country. When she lost Bob at such an early age, no one really believed she would ever marry again - and she didn't. No one could compare. This is not to say that "Faye-Bird," as her many close friends loved to call her, didn't continue to be a stunning beauty and to live an adventuresome and fruitful life of nearly 89 years. She remained engaged in the raucous, oil-boom culture of her beloved adopted home of Lafayette. She worked and played (Oakbourne, Lafonda's, and many other memorable venues come to mind) among those who loved her and her late husband and who remained devoted to her through the years. Her skills on the golf course were well known, and she and her buddies were for many years a colorful feature of the "19th Hole." As Faye began to decline, she moved to Baton Rouge, to be with family members who could help care for her. During those later years, she made new friends in her new environment, and time was punctuated with laughter and good company around the dinner and card tables. Her caregivers at St. James Place truly loved her, and she returned that love in her own special way. We are so very thankful for the love and care she received there. Faye is survived by her daughter, Laura V. Palmintier (Michael) and son Robert L. Vannoy II; six grandchildren and their spouses, Dominic (Lori), Joshua (Victoria), and Ellen Palmintier, Rachel Beaumont (Bobby), and Bobby (Heather) and Nick Vannoy; thirteen great-grandchildren Cameron, Bella, Kate, Trip, Violet, Reise, Rhodes, and Beckham Palmintier, Wyatt Pickering, Anthony and E.J. Beaumont, and Cole and John Luke Vannoy; sister Betty Osborn; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Vannoy I; parents, Jessie Womack Haney and Vivian Womack; grandchildren Nicole Vannoy and Robert "Blake" Palmintier; brother J.C. Womack and wife Vivian; brother Wavel Womack; sister Mildred Sexton and husband Bo; and brother-in-law Bill Osborn. We are all her children, and we will miss her more than words can express. But Faye has left us with beautiful memories of a life well lived, and we are all grateful for having been hers. Faye will be laid to rest next to Bob in a private ceremony in October.

