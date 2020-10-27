1/1
Jessie J. Richard Sr.
Memorial services for Jessie J. Richard, Sr., 79, will be held Thursday October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., in David Funeral Home, with Deacon Tim Marcantel officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday October 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of services. Burial will follow in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery. A native and resident of Youngsville Jessie passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Camelot of Broussard. Survivors include his wife Belva Gary Richard; his children, Tammy and her husband Brady Roberts and Tina Richard Krieg; Chad Richard and his companion Katina Delhommer and Jessie Richard Jr.; four grandchildren Robert (Glen) Krieg Jr. and his wife Nicole, Jackson Brady Roberts and his fiancé Madi Mercer, Patrick Dupuis, and Lisa Delhommer; four great-grandchildren Kassie Krieg, Landon Henry Reed Krieg, Kambrie Clair, and Thomas Brady Mercer Roberts. Jessie was preceded in death by his parents Henry Richard, Hazel Maturin Richard, and his stepmother Velma Waguespack Richard. Condolences may be sent to the Richard family at www.davidfuneralhome.org. In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during his unprecedented time. David Funeral Home, 316 Youngsville Hwy., 337-837-9887, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
David Funeral Home - Lafayette
OCT
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
David Funeral Home - Lafayette
Funeral services provided by
David Funeral Home - Lafayette
316 Youngsville Highway
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 837-9887
