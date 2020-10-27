Memorial services for Jessie J. Richard, Sr., 79, will be held Thursday October 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., in David Funeral Home, with Deacon Tim Marcantel officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday October 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of services. Burial will follow in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery. A native and resident of Youngsville Jessie passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Camelot of Broussard. Survivors include his wife Belva Gary Richard; his children, Tammy and her husband Brady Roberts and Tina Richard Krieg; Chad Richard and his companion Katina Delhommer and Jessie Richard Jr.; four grandchildren Robert (Glen) Krieg Jr. and his wife Nicole, Jackson Brady Roberts and his fiancé Madi Mercer, Patrick Dupuis, and Lisa Delhommer; four great-grandchildren Kassie Krieg, Landon Henry Reed Krieg, Kambrie Clair, and Thomas Brady Mercer Roberts. Jessie was preceded in death by his parents Henry Richard, Hazel Maturin Richard, and his stepmother Velma Waguespack Richard. Condolences may be sent to the Richard family at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
