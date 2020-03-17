Guest Book View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 (337)-407-1907 Visitation 9:00 AM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas 4708 I-49 Frontage Rd. Opelousas , LA 70570 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Time Pending in Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas Chapel for Jessie Mae Hagger, age 81, the former Jessie Thomas, who passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Interment will be in Mount Pleasant Baptist Cemetery. The Rev. Gerald Toussaint, pastor of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Hagger was a native of Opelousas and a resident of Sunset. Always a hard worker, Ms. Jessie owned several businesses with her husband, Roy, throughout her lifetime, including a Property Management business overseeing several properties in Portland, Oregon, and a carpet cleaning and janitorial business, "Now that you've tried the Rest… Try the Best." A faithful woman, her motto was "Give it to God". She worshipped at Mt. Pleasant and Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. Ms. Jessie was also an artist, enjoying sketching and crocheting. She liked playing tennis and loved playing card games with Bid Whist and Gin Rummy being her favorites. She cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Angela Hagger of Leonville; her adopted daughter, Mehret Haile; two brothers, John Carey Thomas and his wife, Mary Majorie, of Houston, TX and John Lewis Thomas and his wife, Mary "Cookie", of Mesa, AZ; her grandchildren, Andre Cary Lee Hicks, LaQuisha Hagger, Amber Angelina Sims Edwards, Raphael Haile and Hermela Haile; many great-grandchildren and a few great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy L. Hagger, a native of Lake Charles; and her parents, Jacob Thomas and the former Alberta Scott. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Time Pending in Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas Chapel for Jessie Mae Hagger, age 81, the former Jessie Thomas, who passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Interment will be in Mount Pleasant Baptist Cemetery. The Rev. Gerald Toussaint, pastor of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Hagger was a native of Opelousas and a resident of Sunset. Always a hard worker, Ms. Jessie owned several businesses with her husband, Roy, throughout her lifetime, including a Property Management business overseeing several properties in Portland, Oregon, and a carpet cleaning and janitorial business, "Now that you've tried the Rest… Try the Best." A faithful woman, her motto was "Give it to God". She worshipped at Mt. Pleasant and Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. Ms. Jessie was also an artist, enjoying sketching and crocheting. She liked playing tennis and loved playing card games with Bid Whist and Gin Rummy being her favorites. She cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Angela Hagger of Leonville; her adopted daughter, Mehret Haile; two brothers, John Carey Thomas and his wife, Mary Majorie, of Houston, TX and John Lewis Thomas and his wife, Mary "Cookie", of Mesa, AZ; her grandchildren, Andre Cary Lee Hicks, LaQuisha Hagger, Amber Angelina Sims Edwards, Raphael Haile and Hermela Haile; many great-grandchildren and a few great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy L. Hagger, a native of Lake Charles; and her parents, Jacob Thomas and the former Alberta Scott. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

