A Private Memorial Service and Inurnment will be held for Jessie P. "Jeanie" Sonnier who passed a way on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2:45 AM at her residence in Coteau. Jessie "Jeanie" Sonnier, age 77, was born on September 10, 1941, to Franklin and Zella Rhodes Pierce in Portland, Or. "Jeanie" was loved by everyone she met and knew. She was a devoted wife to her husband Ronald, Sr and her children and grandchildren. She loved hosting family gatherings, cooking, sharing a wonderful bottle of wine and assorted cheeses. She was the number 1 fan of her son Ronald, Jr and was the president of his Fan Club. Friday nights were very special to her because that was the night that she and Hollie, (one of her daughters) would spend time together watching movies, which one of her favorite pastimes. She is survived by her children Ronald J. Sonnier, Jr. and his wife Debra of New Iberia, Steven J. Sonnier and his wife Gwen of Leroy, William Sonnier and Fiancé Billie Jo, Cheri S. Braquet and husband Jason of Loreauville, Hollie S. Duhon and her husband David of New Iberia and Cari S. Latiolais and her husband Eugene of AR.; Seven-teen grandchildren, Four-teen great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of Fifty-Eight years Ronald James Sonnier, Sr., her parents, Franklin and Zella Rhodes Pierce; grandson, Ronald J. Sonnier, III; brothers, Johnny Pierce, Frankie Pierce; sister, Nancy Pierce and step-brother, Bill Pierce. The Sonnier family would like to share a very special thank you to Renee Wilson Sonnier for caring for Jessie during the last couple of months of her life, and a Thank You to Heart of Hospice for the love and care they showed to their mother during the time of her illness. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter Street (337) 369-6336 is handling arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019

