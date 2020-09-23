1/1
Jessie Sonnier
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro for Jessie Sonnier, age 82, who passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in St. John Berchmans Cemetery in Cankton. The Rev. Msgr. Ronald Broussard, pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Sonnier, born December 10, 1937, was a native of Carencro. He was a beloved husband and father. Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Rita Sonnier; two sons, Shelton Sonnier and his companion, Nicole, of New Orleans, and Shefton Sonnier and his wife Brenda, of Dallas; two daughters, Laura Tayler and her husband, Fred, of Kansas City, and Denise Landry and her husband Wilson, of Carencro; twelve grandchildren, D'Shawn Malbrue and her husband Glenn, Shelby Thibodeaux and fiancé, Jessica, Shella Sonnier, Kayla Sonnier, Ash Taylor, Aaron Taylor, Devin Landry, Danielle Jackson and her husband, Thomas, Denae Landry, Dion Landry, Dara Landry and Wilson Landry; 10 great grandchildren; two brothers, Jim Sonnier and his wife, Evadelle, of Carencro, and Harold Sonnier and his wife Donna, of Lafayette; three sisters, Hazel White of Lafayette, Mary Jane Milbrun of Lafayette and Helen Bastian of New Iberia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Sonnier and the former Alena Matthews; a brother, Joseph Roy "Bello" Sonnier; and one, sister Beatrice Sonnier. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 7:00 am Friday until service time on Friday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
07:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - 4117 N. University
4117 N. University Ave.
Carencro, LA 70520
(337) 896-6366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved