Funeral services will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Carencro for Jessie Sonnier, age 82, who passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in St. John Berchmans Cemetery in Cankton. The Rev. Msgr. Ronald Broussard, pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Sonnier, born December 10, 1937, was a native of Carencro. He was a beloved husband and father. Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Rita Sonnier; two sons, Shelton Sonnier and his companion, Nicole, of New Orleans, and Shefton Sonnier and his wife Brenda, of Dallas; two daughters, Laura Tayler and her husband, Fred, of Kansas City, and Denise Landry and her husband Wilson, of Carencro; twelve grandchildren, D'Shawn Malbrue and her husband Glenn, Shelby Thibodeaux and fiancé, Jessica, Shella Sonnier, Kayla Sonnier, Ash Taylor, Aaron Taylor, Devin Landry, Danielle Jackson and her husband, Thomas, Denae Landry, Dion Landry, Dara Landry and Wilson Landry; 10 great grandchildren; two brothers, Jim Sonnier and his wife, Evadelle, of Carencro, and Harold Sonnier and his wife Donna, of Lafayette; three sisters, Hazel White of Lafayette, Mary Jane Milbrun of Lafayette and Helen Bastian of New Iberia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Sonnier and the former Alena Matthews; a brother, Joseph Roy "Bello" Sonnier; and one, sister Beatrice Sonnier. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 7:00 am Friday until service time on Friday.
