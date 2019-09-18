Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesús Bautista Acosta Rodriguez. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home, 1010 Pandora Street in Lafayette for Jesús Bautista Acosta Rodriguez, 59, who passed away Monday, September 16th at Eunice Manor. Visitation will be observed at on Saturday, September 21st from 9:00 am until the time of service at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Pastor Guillermo Aguirrez of New Orleans will officiate on behalf of Iglesia Bautista Jehovah-Jireh in Duson. Jesús Bautista Acosta Rodriguez was born on November 26, 1959 in San Pedro, Cuban and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Jesús worked in the Maintenance Department at UL-Lafayette and had a reputation as a hard worker who was dedicated to his job. He accepted Christ as his personal Savior at Jehovah-Jireh church in Lafayette, and attended there with his family faithfully. Jesús liked to fish and play baseball with his grandchildren in his leisure time. He was an avid, diligent reader who researched and studied everything he read. Jesús had many, many friends and loved to socialize with others, regardless of any language barriers. He loved people and always found a way to communicate. His personality was bigger than life and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Jesús is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Teresita C. González of Scott; three daughters, Yunis Leyvis Acosta and her husband, Benigno Alvares of Scott, Yuleynis Acosta and her husband, Yovany Márquez, also of Scott and Yudianys Acosta and her husband, Serguey Alvanez of Texas; two siblings, Rolando Acosta Rodriguez and Yolanda Acosta Rodriguez, both of Trinidad, Cuba; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Ismael Acosta and Ana Rosa Rodriguez. Pallbearers are Benisbel Alvarez, Diosvany Márquez, Benigno Alvarez, Yovany Márquez, Serguey Albanes, Juan José González, Juan Humberto Maure Quesada and Wilfredo Ojeda. Nosotros las Familias de Jesús Acosta estamos Agradecidos por todas las personas que estuvierón orando por el, En especial nuestra Iglesia Jehová-Jireh. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home, 1010 Pandora Street in Lafayette for Jesús Bautista Acosta Rodriguez, 59, who passed away Monday, September 16th at Eunice Manor. Visitation will be observed at on Saturday, September 21st from 9:00 am until the time of service at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Pastor Guillermo Aguirrez of New Orleans will officiate on behalf of Iglesia Bautista Jehovah-Jireh in Duson. Jesús Bautista Acosta Rodriguez was born on November 26, 1959 in San Pedro, Cuban and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Jesús worked in the Maintenance Department at UL-Lafayette and had a reputation as a hard worker who was dedicated to his job. He accepted Christ as his personal Savior at Jehovah-Jireh church in Lafayette, and attended there with his family faithfully. Jesús liked to fish and play baseball with his grandchildren in his leisure time. He was an avid, diligent reader who researched and studied everything he read. Jesús had many, many friends and loved to socialize with others, regardless of any language barriers. He loved people and always found a way to communicate. His personality was bigger than life and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Jesús is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Teresita C. González of Scott; three daughters, Yunis Leyvis Acosta and her husband, Benigno Alvares of Scott, Yuleynis Acosta and her husband, Yovany Márquez, also of Scott and Yudianys Acosta and her husband, Serguey Alvanez of Texas; two siblings, Rolando Acosta Rodriguez and Yolanda Acosta Rodriguez, both of Trinidad, Cuba; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel Ismael Acosta and Ana Rosa Rodriguez. Pallbearers are Benisbel Alvarez, Diosvany Márquez, Benigno Alvarez, Yovany Márquez, Serguey Albanes, Juan José González, Juan Humberto Maure Quesada and Wilfredo Ojeda. Nosotros las Familias de Jesús Acosta estamos Agradecidos por todas las personas que estuvierón orando por el, En especial nuestra Iglesia Jehová-Jireh. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close