Graveside services were held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Porta Coeli Garden Mausoleum located in Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Cemetery in Welsh, La. for Jimmie Dell Howard LeBlanc who died on Monday, March 30, 2020 in Maurice, La. She was 84 years old. Deacon Wayne Chapman conducted the funeral service. Jimmie Dell was born on November 27, 1935. She graduated in 1952 from Welsh High School, where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth L. LeBlanc Together they had seven children. Over the course of Jimmie's professional career, she held various positions in the healthcare industry as she was gifted in handling insurance claims and collections. In Bayou Vista and then Lafayette, LA, she worked for Dr. William A. "Bill" Bernard in the Oil Center for many years. Eventually Jimmie relocated to Houston, where she spent her time caring for grandchildren and working at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Channelview. Later, she worked for Dr. Judson Henderson in Crosby. She finished her career at San Jacinto (Houston) Methodist Hospital in Baytown. After retiring in 2005, Jimmie returned to Lafayette. It was there she met a very special friend, Mr. Harry Smith. She and Mr. Harry were the most adorable companions and remained inseparable until his death in 2011. She was a professional seamstress for many years designing and sewing everything from baby bonnets to custom ball gowns, wedding dresses to dance costumes, as well as wardrobes for herself and her young children. Jimmie Dell loved all things "beach" including crabbing, fishing, shell hunting, beach walking, bird watching and boat riding. The beach was indeed her happy place. Before retiring, Jimmie volunteered many years for ExxonMobil's beach cleanups in Galveston. Survivors include her four sons, Kevin LeBlanc, Donald LeBlanc of Lafayette, Mark LeBlanc and wife Luanne of Pleasure Island, NC and Eric LeBlanc of Cypress, Tex.; daughter, Angela LeBlanc Cubbedge and husband Gale of Lafayette; daughter-in-law, Beverly Anne Dodson LeBlanc of Chantilly, Vir.; three siblings, Marlene Howard Harper of Lake Charles, Myrna Howard Tillar of Jena, and David James Howard of Lafayette; twenty-one grandchildren, Joshua LeBlanc, Elisha LeBlanc, Kenyon LeBlanc, Kyle Crossman, Destiny Morton, James Morton, James LeBlanc, Brian LeBlanc, Ian Stone, Donald Oliver, Sarah Fuqua, CJ Fuqua, Eric "Joey" LeBlanc, Jr., Christopher LeBlanc, Eldridge "Sonny" Humble, Jr., Lindsey Faulk Meaux, Daniel Faulk, John Merrifield, Levi Stoute, and Tiffany LeBlanc; twenty-five great-grandchildren; eight nieces and nephews; twenty-one great nieces and nephews; and fourteen great-great-nieces and nephews who all loved and were dearly loved by their "Aunt Mimi". She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby Mae Hall Howard and James Joseph Howard; two daughters, Claire Marie LeBlanc and Cecily Ann LeBlanc; two grandchildren, Caleb Aquila LeBlanc and Clair Marie Fuqua; one nephew, James Douglas Harper; former husband and father of her children, Kenneth Louis LeBlanc, former husband Warren J. Simon, and her very special friend and companion, Mr. Harry J. Smith. Special thanks were extended to long time caregiver and friend, Clydene Payne, for her devoted care over the course of Jimmie's journey with Alzheimer's. Also, appreciation was given to Marlene Harper, Candy Gaspard and Kim Pierce for their fun-loving attitude giving the family much needed respite. It was only three days after Jimmie's passing that granddaughter Clair Marie Fuqua passed away at the young age of 28 from complications of COVID-19. In Clair's memory and to honor Jimmie's love for her grandchildren, the family requests that memorial contributions, children's clothing, suitcase donations or volunteer hours be given to Foster the Love Louisiana, a non-profit to support the families that care for foster children https://fosterthelovela.org/give/.