A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Jimmie John Miller, Sr., 83, who passed away October 27, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Monday from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Tuesday from 8:00 am to 10:30 am at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Iota. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm Monday. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota. He survived by six children, Jimmie Miller, Jr. and his wife Jolain of Iota, Billy Miller of Hemphill, TX, Danny Miller and his wife Kristi of Rayne, LA, Doug Miller of Lafayette, Joey Miller and his wife Samantha of Lafayette, and Jennifer Benoit and her husband Fred of Egan; two brothers, Alfred and Tommy Miller of Lake Charles; fourteen grandchildren, Aimee Cunningham and her husband Trey of Iota, Megan Gatte of Egan, Remi Miller of Mermentau, Matthew Miller of Iota, Alex Wayne Miller of Alaska, Logan Miller of Crowley, Ross Miller of Rayne, Hunter Miller and his wife Emily of Lafayette, Claire Miller of Lafayette, Keisha Miller of Duson, Ian Mitchell and his wife Morgan of Germany, Ethan Mitchell of Egan, Brandon Benoit and his wife Leslie of Lyons Point, and Dustin Benoit and his wife Devin of Youngsville; and eleven great-grandchildren, Madeline, Brennon, and William Gatte, Adell, John Burley, and Laurel Cunningham, Liam and Ruby Leonards, Milyn and Elinna Miller and Jenson Benoit. Mr. Miller is preceded in death by his wife, Norma "Lou" Oliver Miller; his parents, Dupre and Zora Johnson Miller; one brother, Dwight Miller; and two grandsons, Daniel and Zachary Miller. Pallbearers will be Jimmie Miller, Jr., Billy Miller, Danny Miller, Doug Miller, Joey Miller, Fred Benoit, and Alex Miller. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019

