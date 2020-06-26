A private Funeral Service was held for immediate family members on Friday, June 26, 2020 in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Jimmie Ray Benoit, 79, who died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Interment was in Lafayette Memorial Park. Reverend Gary Schexnayder officiated the funeral service. Jimmie was born in Lafayette, La on December 14, 1940, the third child of Rose and Eddie Benoit. He was preceded in death by his parents, his only sister, Karoma Benoit Peschier, and older brother Jerry Benoit. He is survived by brothers, Thomas Paul Benoit (Cynthia) and Gene Patrick Benoit (Cindy), and numerous nieces and nephews, and his brother-in-law, Francis Peschier. Jimmie's education started at Hamilton Laboratory School on the then SLI campus. There he started a lifelong passion of playing the viola in Mrs. Marjorie Pulley's string class. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1958, where he played the clarinet in the band. Jimmie also served honorably in the Army National Guard. His 60 year career in the restaurant business began at the age of 14 when he worked with his father at Don's Seafood (downtown) bussing the counters and tables doing whatever needed to be done. Jimmie then moved to the restaurant as a bus boy, followed by a tenure as a waiter. It was evident at that time that the restaurant business was to be his calling. When Don Landry opened Don's Seafood Hut, Jimmie was one of a few employees to follow him there. Mr. Landry offered Jimmie a share of the business which he accepted. He became a manager and a recognizable figure. He was loved by customers and employees and will be sadly missed by them. Jimmie was a very generous person donating to many charities, school organizations, civic organizations and individuals in need of financial help. The Acadiana Symphony, of which he was a founding member, was another recipient of his generosity. Jimmie also belonged to other musical groups such as First Baptist Church of Lafayette Orchestra. He received an award for over 30 years of dedication. He was also a member of the UL Orchestra as well as the Lafayette Community String Orchestra. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living, Bridgeway Hospice and Carpenter House Hospice for giving Jimmie such loving care. Memorial contributions can be made in Jimmie Benoit's name to the Acadiana Symphony or to the Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra, acadianasymphony.org. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.